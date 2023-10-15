Update on long-running Bridgnorth Cliff Railway repairs to be given at town meeting

Bridgnorth Cliff Railway has been closed since December

Bridgnorth Cliff Railway was closed before Christmas following the discovery of a damaged retaining wall.

Delays have hampered repair work, which is still ongoing, with a small section of wall yet to be fixed.

Now the town council in Bridgnorth is inviting residents to attend a public meeting on November 2 to receive an update on the progress being made at the town’s funicular railway retaining wall project and the challenges still facing the council over the repair work.

The meeting will take place at the Castle Hall, Bridgnorth on at 7.30pm.

The remaining section of damaged retaiing wall that is yet to be fixed

In a statement, Bridgnorth Town Council said: "Bridgnorth Town Council is pleased to announce that stage 2 of the remedial works at the Cliff Railway have now been completed, ahead of schedule. The Town Council would like to thank the contractors and engineers for their commitment and hard work towards the project.

"We are also pleased to announce that the works for the next stages are due to begin very shortly. The Town Council would like to thank residents, businesses and visitors alike for their continuing patience and understanding during this challenging time for the town and the Railway.

"It has always been maintained that the completion of the remedial work is a priority. At the meeting the residents will receive a briefing on why the situation occurred, the complexity of trying to identify and fix the problem and plans and concerns on the condition of a further stretch of wall beyond the section currently being rebuilt."

The town council added that Castle Walk will remained closed until the end of November 2023 as work continues.

The town council added they plan plans to hold a second public meeting later in November to explain the potential options on how to pay for the project.