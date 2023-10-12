Thousands raised at memorial golf day

On Saturday. the local community of Highley and surrounding areas took part in its annual Ian Dennis Memorial Golf Day.
It is the ninth year of the event, which was started by lan Preece from Highley and over the years the golf day has raised thousands for various charities, including the Midlands Air Ambulance, Highley First Responders, Highley Mini Kickers and Highley Junior Football Club.
This year's charity golf day saw more than 100 participants take to the green, and a total of £5,483.75 was raised, with the proceeds going to the family of late Highley resident Pete Charles as well as Highley Cricket Club.
Organiser Alan Preece said: "We are so humbled by the fantastic support from not just the business community, but also the generosity of all the individuals who donated and took part in the Ian Dennis Memorial Golf Day 2023."