Thousands raised at memorial golf day

Don Goulden (left) from Highley Cricket Club receiving a donation from Tracy Bennett from The Bache Arms in Highley

On Saturday. the local community of Highley and surrounding areas took part in its annual Ian Dennis Memorial Golf Day.

It is the ninth year of the event, which was started by lan Preece from Highley and over the years the golf day has raised thousands for various charities, including the Midlands Air Ambulance, Highley First Responders, Highley Mini Kickers and Highley Junior Football Club.

This year's charity golf day saw more than 100 participants take to the green, and a total of £5,483.75 was raised, with the proceeds going to the family of late Highley resident Pete Charles as well as Highley Cricket Club.