Bridgnorth school celebrates another 'Good' Ofsted rating

The education watchdog visited Bridgnorth Endowed School (BES) at the start of the autumn term and inspectors were particularly impressed with the significant progress made since the previous report in 2018, when it also received a "good" rating.
Staff and students at a Bridgnorth school are celebrating after receiving a "Good" Ofsted rating following their latest inspection.
