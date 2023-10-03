'Keep your doors and windows closed', warn firefighters at Bridgnorth blaze involving 40 tonnes of waste

By Nick HumphreysBridgnorthPublished: Last Updated: Comments

People have been warned to keep their windows and doors closed as firefighters tackle a blaze involving 40 tonnes of waste.

Firefighters have been at Knowle Sands industrial estate. Picture: Bridgnorth Fire Station
Firefighters have been at Knowle Sands industrial estate. Picture: Bridgnorth Fire Station

Four fire engines were sent to Knowle Sands industrial estate in Bridgnorth this morning to deal with a 20m x 40m blaze.

Bridgnorth Fire Station shared a picture, showing smoke billowing into the sky. A spokesman said: "We are currently dealing with a building fire on Knowle Sands industrial estate. Joined by colleagues from Telford and Much Wenlock. Please keep windows and doors closed for the time being."

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service's incident log said: "At 5.24am on Tuesday, October 3, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire in Bridgnorth. 20m x 40m area involved in fire - 40 tonnes of waste involved.

"Four fire appliances including the water carrier were mobilised from Bridgnorth, Much Wenlock and Telford Central. Operations and principal officers were in attendance."

Crews used breathing apparatus and a hose reel jet to tackle the fire.

Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News