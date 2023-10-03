'Keep your doors and windows closed', warn firefighters at Bridgnorth blaze involving 40 tonnes of waste

Firefighters have been at Knowle Sands industrial estate. Picture: Bridgnorth Fire Station

Four fire engines were sent to Knowle Sands industrial estate in Bridgnorth this morning to deal with a 20m x 40m blaze.

Bridgnorth Fire Station shared a picture, showing smoke billowing into the sky. A spokesman said: "We are currently dealing with a building fire on Knowle Sands industrial estate. Joined by colleagues from Telford and Much Wenlock. Please keep windows and doors closed for the time being."

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service's incident log said: "At 5.24am on Tuesday, October 3, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire in Bridgnorth. 20m x 40m area involved in fire - 40 tonnes of waste involved.

"Four fire appliances including the water carrier were mobilised from Bridgnorth, Much Wenlock and Telford Central. Operations and principal officers were in attendance."