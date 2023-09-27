Ahead of the production are from left, Tom Jeavons, Ruth Jones, George Cole and Zoe Mitchell.

The Theatre on the Steps in Bridgnorth will be putting on the production from October 12 to 21.

Young Frankenstein is based on the cult Mel Brooks comedy film, which is an ingenious send-up of universal horror clichés.

The reluctant heir to the Frankenstein legacy, Dr Frederick Frankenstein, finds himself in the mad scientist shoes of his ancestors as he brings to life a creature to rival his grandfather's.

Eventually, of course, the monster escapes and hilarity abounds.

Following the success of Spamalot this time last year, the Theatre on the Steps company are returning to tread the boards including Tom Jeavons as Dr Frederick Frankenstein, Kate Shinton in the role of Elizabeth, Roger Bargery playing Inspector Kemp, George Cole as Igor, Zoe Mitchell playing Inga, Ruth Jones in the role of Frau Blucher, and Alan Stuart who will turn green as the iconic Monster.

The cast are also supported by ensemble members Sophie Worton, Sophie Russell and Samantha Alison who also take on additional roles.

Theatre on the Steps Artistic Director Nikki Genner said: “This award-winning show captures all the riotous moments from the classic Young Frankenstein film while adding yet more laughs through sharp-witted songs and staging. I’m sure audience members who enjoyed Spamalot last year will also love this production. We’re looking forward to welcoming the people of Bridgnorth to see this show.”

Young Frankenstein runs at the Theatre on the Steps from Thursday, October 12 to Saturday, October 21. Tickets start from £12 and can be booked online at theatreonthesteps.co.uk or from the box office, in the Town Hall Building, High Street, Bridgnorth, or via telephone on 01746 766477.