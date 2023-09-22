Three-vehicle crash closes A442 near Bridgnorth

The crash involved a van and two cars

The fire service, police, ambulance service and an air ambulance were called to the scene of the crash, which involved a van and two cars.

It happened near to Quatford. Reports from the scene suggested the fire service, which had sent five crews to the scene, were having to free several people stuck in two of the vehicles involved.

Several fire crews attended

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called to reports of a three-vehicle RTC on the A442 at 8.57am. Two ambulances and a paramedic officer attended the scene, whilst an off-duty WMAS technician also stopped at the scene to offer assistance.

"On arrival we discovered a van and two cars that had been in collision. A man was treated for injuries not believed to be serious and a woman was treated for minor injuries before both were taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. A third patient was assessed and discharged at the scene."

An air ambulance helicopter attended

An update from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service station manager and incident commander, Craig Jackson, said: "A442 Quatt currently closed due to RTC involving three vehicles.

"Crews working with ambulance and police, Please find alternative routes."

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: “At around 8.50am this morning, officers were called to a collision involving three vehicles by the A442 between Bridgnorth and Shatterford.