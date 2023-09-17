Bridgnorth Rugby Club asks to keep marquee for longer after delays

Bridgnorth Rugby Club

The club has submitted a request to Shropshire Council for a variation on its planning permission for the new development.

Under the planning agreement, the marquee at the club had to be removed by October 31.

However, the club says that the impact of flooding, and a break-in at the site, has delayed construction and it has asked the council if the marquee can remain on site until December 18.

A decision on the application will be taken in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile Telford & Wrekin Council is being asked to approve permission for the redevelopment of the former site of one of the county’s most successful manufacturing firms.

An artist's impression of how the development could look. Picture: Mercia Real Estate.

Mercia Real Estate wants to create a number of units on plots across the site of GKN Sankey at Hadley Castle Works, which it bought in April last year. The plan will include five industrial units across 90.951 square metres, as well as parking, landscaping and highways work.

Mercia Real Estate bought the site for £20m from the firm Melrose.

Planners at Telford & Wrekin Council are also being asked to approve replacement windows for a primary school.

The proposal comes from Newport C of E Junior School, on Avenue Road, Newport, and asks permission fit hardwood double glazed timber windows into blocks F and G, instead of the existing single glaze wooden windows.

A number of new homes could be built on a site if planning officers grant approval. The proposals, for land next to Works Bungalow, at Baptist Avenue in Malinslee, would see the creation of 30 affordable dwellings with parking and landscaping. Permission is also being requested from Shropshire Council for two detached homes at The Retreat, Broseley.

Other planning notices:

A road will be subject to closures over the course of two days.

Shropshire Council said that the closures would be taking place at Tenbury Road in Clee Hill, and were needed to allow workers to refresh the road markings on the route.

The closures will take place between 9.30am and 2.45pm for two days from Tuesday, September 21.

***

Severn Trent work will require the closure of a road later this week. Shropshire Council said that Hollybush Road in Bridgnorth would be shut from 8am to 5pm on Sunday, September 24.

The closure is to allow Severn Trent Water to rebuild a sluice valve chamber.

An alternative route will be signposted.

***

A road will be shut while communications workers carry out pole tests. Shropshire Council has confirmed that vehicles will not be able to use Mousecroft Lane in Shrewsbury from 9.30am to 3.30pm on Sunday, September 24.