'Annie is incredible' – Celebrations at care home as one of the region's oldest residents turns 104

Annie Allen was celebrating her 104th birthday. Here she is pictured with her children: Chris Hayes, 65, Tony Allen, 78 and Cathy Silbermann, 67

Annie Allen, or ‘Nan’, was born on September 15, 1919, on Bryn Derw farm near the welsh town of Llanfyllin.

She marked her special day yesterday surrounded by family and friends at The Croft Residential Home in Castlecroft, Wolverhampton.

Among those who helped her celebrate were daughters Christine Hayes and Cathy Silvermann and son Tony Allen.

Annie, who moved into the care home in 2020 shortly before the Covid pandemic, enjoyed a cake, buffet food and a singer was also invited to the care home for entertainment.

Christine's partner Marshall Hartley said that it was "incredible" that Annie had reached the age of 104.

He said: "The care home made a cake for her and has had a singer in, we've had a sing-a-long with her which has been nice.

"She's really good for 104. It's incredible. I've known Nan since 1976.

"She is an incredible lady. She still enjoys life and being with people.

"The Croft is a fantastic home. They take such good care of the people here and nothing is too much trouble."

Annie attended a secondary school in Oswestry, where she met her future husband Larry George Greenfield Allen.

During the Second World war, Annie was doing her teacher training in Bristol while her future husband fought in the Battle of Dunkirk where he lost his leg aged 19.

After returning from war, Larry went home to live with his parents. It was there that he bumped into Annie and a romance blossomed.

Larry would make a 24-mile round trip to visit his sweetheart in Bryn Derw.

The pair were married in the late 1940s shortly after the war and settled in Bridgnorth.

But, none of this would have been possible had Annie’s mother not cancelled her trip on the doomed Titanic in 1912.

Annie’s mother, who was engaged to an American at the time, planned to travel to America to meet his family.

Days before the pair were going to travel, Annie’s grandmother was taken ill and so Annie’s mother abandoned her plans and told her fiancée to go ahead.

He died on the ocean liner. Annie worked as a primary school teacher at St Leonard’s school, Bridgnorth, while her husband worked at Harry Cheshire High School in Kidderminster.