Spring guest for Severn Valley Railway

No 672 Fenchurch (picture Kenny Felstead)

The gala on April 18-21 next year, will see No 672 ‘Fenchurch’, a Class A1 Terrier 0-6-0T, which has been named as the first of the guest line up.

The steam loco will be appearing courtesy of the Bluebell Railway where it’s based.

Built in 1872, the 672 was the first of its class to enter service on September 7 that year.

The Terriers were a light-weight design, intended to give rapid acceleration on suburban trains of light-weight carriages on the 11-mile South London line, where stations were only about a mile apart.

“We’re extremely pleased that we’ve secured an early agreement with the Bluebell to host their locomotive,” said Duncan Ballard, SVR’s head of steam engineering. “It’s a great opportunity to start making a stir with what promises to be one of the most significant enthusiast events in 2024’s calendar.

“Having a 152-year-old engine on the Valley is going to be quite something. We’re actively negotiating for other guest locomotives for the event, so stay tuned for further announcements.”