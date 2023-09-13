Songwriter to launch new single at inaugural ShireFolk festival

A singer-songwriter is to release his new single when he plays at a new festival that takes place in three towns later this month.

George Boomsma's new single Lily of the Nile

George Boomsma, North Yorkshire folk singer, is appearing at the inaugural ShireFolk, set to take place from September 21 to 23.

The festival, which takes place at three venues over three days in Shropshire and Herefordshire, is the brainchild of Jen and Westley Bone, who organise the highly popular Bridgnorth Music and Arts Festival.

Jen Bone said: "It's wonderful to have so much support with this and we are so happy to be able to bring artists of this calibre over to the Shires."

George Boomsma will be releasing his a new single, Lily of the Nile, at the ShireFolk tour.

The shows will be at Ludlow Distillery on Thursday, September 21, The Jam Factory in Hereford on Friday, September 22, and at Violets Tea Rooms in Bridgnorth on Saturday, September 23.

Also lined-up to appear at future Shirefolk events are Lady Nade, Amelia Coburn, Maddie Morris, Heather Ferrier and Georgie Buchanan.

To find out more or to book tickets, visit shirefolk.co.uk

