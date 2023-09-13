The countdown is on as Bridgnorth garden centre set to open its Christmas store

Christmas is coming early in the Bridgnorth garden centre

The Christmas store at Bridgnorth Garden Centre is to open its doors on September 23.

The store on Bridgnorth Road, Shipley, is part of British Garden Centres, which is kicking off its seasonal festivities this month across all its stores.

Bridgnorth store manager Steph Woolley said: “British Garden Centres’ Christmas stores offer a delightful and enchanting experience.

"The festive department in Bridgnorth offers a vast selection of exquisite Christmas decorations, gifts, and home decor, all set for the big day and has everything one could need to make their Christmas perfect and provides families with an unforgettable experience.”