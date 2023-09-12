Second green festival hailed a success

Kath Norgrove Sustainable Bridgnorth chair, Bridgnorth Mayor Rachel Connolly and Graeme Christie, member of the Green Festival

Coinciding with the end of Zero Waste Week and World EV Day, local ecological and environmental groups were at the festival on Sunday to provide information and awareness on sustainability and environmental issues.

Organised by Sustainable Bridgnorth, and supported by ‘Our Green Shop’ and Bridgnorth Town Council, the purpose of the event was to highlight those local organisations working towards creating a greener and more sustainable community.

The event started at 11am and included fun activities and entertainment promoting awareness of the climate and biodiversity crises as well as live music in the bandstand.

Kath Norgrove, chair of Sustainable Bridgnorth, said: "The event went extremely well with at least 1500 attendees. There was a great atmosphere and we’ve received lots of good feedback, including visitors who ‘found the whole thing inspiring’.

"Ironically we had stallholders talking about a burning planet on what was the hottest day of the year so far – in September.

"The event would not have taken place without the dedicated team of people on the Green Festival sub-committee who worked incredibly hard to set it up again, a large team of volunteers, activity organisers, musicians, returning and new stallholders, litter pickers and numerous other people who contributed to making this amazing day happen."