Busy A442 closed after crash near Bridgnorth

A crash has closed a main road near Bridgnorth.

Emergency services are on the scene of the serious collision on the A442 at Quatt.

It happened just before 11.30am.

Police say the road was closed after the crash with a large build-up of traffic in both directions.

"Please avoid the area if you can," a police spokesperson said.

The AA's roadwatch page said the road was closed both ways between Chapel Lane and the Claverley turn-off, affecting traffic between Bridgnorth and Alveley.

The air ambulance is believed to have been scrambled to the scene.

