Lib Dems take by-election seat from the Conservatives

Councillor Andrew Sherrington celebrating with his Lib Dem colleagues on Thursday night

The ballot in Worfield division on Thursday was triggered by the stepping down of Councillor Richard Marshall earlier this year. He had served as the Conservative authority's cabinet member for highways.

Following a count on Thursday night, the Liberal Democrat candidate, Andrew Sherrington won the Shropshire Council seat with 400 votes, narrowly beating Conservative candidate, Michael Wood who won 392 votes.

Labour's candidate, Shanti Flynn, won 40 votes. The turnout was 28.48 per cent.

Following his victory - the first time the Liberal Democrats have won the Worfield division newly elected councillor Andrew Sherrington thanked residents for their support.

He said: “I am enormously grateful to the residents of Worfield division for putting their faith in me - it is a really great privilege to be the first Liberal Democrat to ever win in our beautiful and special area.

“This was a vote about many things, but one clear issue was the total mismanagement and terrible investments being undertaken by the Conservatives at Shropshire Council.