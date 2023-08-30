Survey launched on public feelings over beauty spot

Severn Valley Country Park

Shropshire Council is inviting people to share their views on the management of the Severn Valley Country Park.

People have until November 5 to respond.

A spokesman said: "We would like to hear what you think about how we manage Severn Valley Country Park for both visitors and wildlife.

"The results of the survey will help us understand how satisfied our visitors are with Severn Valley Country Park and will help us see what future actions should be prioritised.

"We would also like to hear from you if you do not use Severn Valley Country Park so we can understand what the barriers to visiting are."

The survey is led by Severn Valley Country Park which is part of Shropshire Council’s Outdoor Partnership Service.

The service maintains and protects public rights of way, country parks, countryside and heritage sites, green spaces and place areas.

It also supports the Shropshire Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) Partnership.