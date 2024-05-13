Police appeal for witnesses to crash that left motorcyclist with serious injuries

It happened on the A442 near Shatterford, Worcestershire, earlier this month.

Police say they believe the bike was travelling between Kidderminster and Bridgnorth at the time of the crash.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "We are appealing for witnesses following a single vehicle collision on Wednesday, May 1 on the A442 near to Shatterford, Worcestershire.

"The collision happened around 11.15am involving a red Honda motorcycle, where the rider was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have seen the collision, have dash cam footage of the motorcycle during or any time before the collision happened.

"The motorcycle was thought to be travelling between Kidderminster and Bridgnorth.

"If anyone has any information, please contact Police Constable Stacey Hegenbarth by email, stacey.hegenbarth@westmercia.police.uk or by calling 07773 053671."