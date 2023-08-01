Last call as Bridgnorth's train-themed trail winds down after five successful years

The Severn Valley Railway in Bridgnorth was among the recipients of a locomotive train statue on the Bridgnorth Art Trail

After five years, the Bridgnorth Art Trail, which features locomotive statues along its route, is to end this October after bringing "thousands of additional visitors" to the town.

The two-mile scenic trail through some of the town's most idyllic and notable spots includes 13 'Catch Me Who Can' train statues, named after the famous old locomotive.

The aluminium statues have all been painted by local artists, but are now set to be returned to the businesses who sponsored their installation.

The art trail has been run by Bridgnorth Town Council who brought the partners together, along with many volunteers who have given up their time to clean, paint and repair the statues during that period.

Chair of the trail, Councillor Julia Buckley said: “It's been a wonderful success in terms of attracting thousands of additional visitors to our town over the last five years, as well as showcasing our talented local artists, and some great local companies who supported this community project.

"Now it is time for the trail to be removed and statues returned to their sponsors. Three statues will remain as a reminder of the project: one in Low Town (Quayside); one in High Hown (Castle Gardens) and one on the other side of the river (Hazledine Foundry) and these will be maintained by their sponsors.

“I know residents have grown fond of our statues over the last few years, so now is your chance to walk the trail one last time and vote for your favourite statue."

She added that the winner of the vote will be crowned 'The People’s Choice' and receive a cash prize of £100 at a ceremony on September 23.