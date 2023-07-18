Bikers turn out in memory of beloved Wolverhampton friend

Kind hearted bikers raised over £1,000 for the British Heart Foundation in memory of a much loved Wolverhampton bike enthusiast.

WOLVERHAMPTON COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 16/07/23.Kevin Wall, Diane Marsh and Connie Wall, aged 15, with the ashes of Philip Marsh, and fellow bikers who travelled eighty miles through the Shropshire Hills to Pennfields Bowling and Social Club, to raise funds for BHF..
Phil 'Digger' Marsh died of heart failure in the early hours of Christmas morning last year and his stepson, Kevin Wall, organised the fundraiser, which saw 26 bikers head out from Claverley on an 80-mile ride through the Shropshire Hills.

The group ended up at Pennfields Bowling Club in Wolverhampton, where Phil had his 60th birthday celebration seven years ago. There was a celebration of his life, with live music from Anthony Doyle, a hog roast and a raffle for the BHF which raised £1,072.61.

Kevin said: "Phil was well know as a bike enthusiastic and left the family three of them, at least one which we will do up and restore.

"It was a fitting tribute to someone who lost his life to heart failure and at a relatively young age – he enjoyed his 60th birthday at the bowls club and had friends there so it was a good venue to finish at.

"And it was great turnout for the tribute – I'd like to thank the people who went on the ride and those who turned out at the pub afterwards for all their support."

