Junior football team returns after 'adventure of a lifetime' to take on twin city rival

The Spartans with twin side SV Stiengriff from Schrobenhausen

The Bridgnorth Spartans U17 team travelled to Schrobenhausen in Bavaria at the weekend as part of the 30-year celebrations to mark the twinning of the Shropshire market town with the German city.

While in Germany, the Spartans faced off against SV Stiengriff U19 in a thrilling encounter that resulted in a 1-1 draw.

The squad's coach, Damian Williams, said the trip had been "an adventure of a lifetime" with many of the boys who visited Shrobenhausen having missed out on school trips during the Covid crisis.

He said: "The lads were absolutely outstanding, and I am immensely proud to be associated with them."

He added that the trip brought the team closer together, fostering a stronger bond within an already exceptional group.

The trip to Germany was part funded by the Bridgnorth Lions, Bridgnorth Twinning Committee, and Bridgnorth Town Council as well as from fundraising efforts from the team.

"The success of this unforgettable expedition would not have been possible without their kind contributions," added Damien.

He said following the "overwhelming success and positive impact" of the trip, the club envisions more opportunities like these in the coming years and beyond.

Hadyn Williams, who plays for Spartans U17s, said the German visit had been "an incredibly fun and exciting experience."

The Spartans has around 300 local both boys and girls on its teams in various age groups from 7-17, and now for the first time next season are entering the Salop Leisure Division 1 league with an adult team.