Orchestra hopes to hit all the right notes for summer concert

The orchestra in 2022

The Bridgnorth Sinfonia orchestra is playing at St Mary's Church in the market town on July 8, and will feature Vaughan Williams Symphony Number 5, Brittens Soirees Musicales, Sibelius Karelia Suite and Warlocks Capriol Suite.

The orchestra is being conducted by Dr James Ross, who has conducted over 1,000 works in nineteen countries.

The Bridgnorth Sinfonia. which has both amateur and professional musicians in its orchestra, was founded in 2009 and has been putting on a summer concert since 2012.