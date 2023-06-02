Later opening for gardens near Bridgnorth will offer a 'different experience'

Caspar Gabb in the gardens at Woodlands

Woodlands Hall and the Dairy House at Glazeley, near Bridgnorth, will be open from 2pm to 5pm on Saturday, June 24, although it traditionally opens to the public a earlier in the month.

The garden is owned by Roger Gabb, and his son Caspar, a successful landscape and garden designer, who is a previous gold medal winner at the Chelsea Flower Show and has also won top awards at Shrewsbury Flower Show.

Each year the opening of the gardens raises around £3,000 for both Chelmarsh and Glazeley Churches, as well as Kidney Research UK.

Kidney Research is a charity particularly close to the family's hearts with Caspar having received a kidney from his father Roger, who was 78 at the time, five years ago.

Visitors to the house, which dates back to 1763, will receive a map on the day and will be able to walk freely throughout the gardens in the courtyard, around the hall itself and at the front of the house

Caspar says the slightly later opening this year will provide visitors with a slightly different experience.

He said: "Because it is two weeks later than normal, there will be different things coming up which it'll make it slightly different for visitors this year. It has also been a cool and damp spring and the plants have really enjoyed it.

"There are all sorts of gardens to explore around the house as well as gardens around the dairy next door."

He added that new for this year is a Victorian woodland walk, restored last October, although it may not be accessible to everybody.

"At the woods in the front of the house there is this lovely Victoria walk down a miniature ravine with a meandering path that is really magical, although it is quite steep so not wheelchair accessible."

He continued that the Chelmarsh Plant Fair will also be taking place on the estate and will there will be a children's trail and people will be able to buy tea and cakes.