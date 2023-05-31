Firefighters in hazmat suits called to Shropshire village

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said they were called to Romsley, between Bridgnorth and Kidderminster, around 1.30pm following reports of a hazardous substance spillage.
The fire service scrambled two fire engines from Bridgnorth and Telford Central with hazmat officers in attendance.
A spokesperson for SFRS said the incident was caused by a spillage from a small bottle of chemicals in the back of a van.
An ambulance was also called due to a casualty on the scene who is understood to have been overcome by fumes.
West Midlands Ambulance Service have been contacted for comment.
The incident was declared over at 2.50pm after fire crews used a hose reel jet to make the spillage safe.