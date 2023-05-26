Lions hail Bridgnorth Walk as a roaring success

At the start line of the 2023 Bridgnorth Walk and marathon

About 700 walkers and runners took part in the 56th annual Bridgnorth Walk on May 1 this year.

The event saw a number of large groups taking part in the walk – including a contingent of more than 150 walkers from the local junior football team, Spartans – as well as scores of school groups, all walking and running for charity.

Along with the traditional walk, the May Day event saw people take part in a marathon, a seniors’ walk, a family walk and a juniors’ walk.

Each year the May Day walk in the market town raises tens of thousands for charity, and organisers, the Bridgnorth Lions group say this year’s walk was no different.

Martin Allen, of the Bridgnorth Lions, said: “It looks like this year’s event raised more than £75,000 for charity.

“While we will never know a definitive total, given the amounts committed from some of the main walking groups together with what people told us on the day, this figure looks like it will be over £75,000, which is a great effort by all.”