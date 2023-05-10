Council leader urges people to go along to a meet the leader event

Lezley Picton

Councillor Picton will be at Cleobury Mortimer Library, in Love Lane, on May18 from 10am until midday.

Everyone is being invited to go along to the event and sit down with the leader to share their ideas to help make Shropshire an even better place.

She said: "I can’t wait to hear about the things that really matter to you. If you can, please make sure that you come along to meet me. In return, I promise to listen, and anything I can’t answer I will write down and make sure that it’s actioned as appropriate. I look forward to seeing you there.”

Slots during Lezley’s Meet the Leader event will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.