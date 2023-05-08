'Shropshire the UK’s most patriotic county!' Commemorative coronation plaques showing 'unity' unveiled at 20 locations

Mayor Mark Whittle and Deputy Lord Lieutenant Martin Stevens unveiled Market Drayton's plaque

In a symbolic project, the British Ironwork Centre teamed up with the Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner, to provide coronation plaques to 20 towns in Shropshire.

The plaques, laser cut and inscribed with the name of each town, are made from heavy gauge stainless steel and have been installed on civic buildings.

Many mayors from the towns unveiled their own plaques in unity, at midday on Sunday, May 7.

Clive Knowles of the British Ironwork Centre said: "This hasn't ever been achieved in Shropshire previously, commemorating a King ascending to the throne all on the same day, at exactly the same time.

"It really does symbolise our unity across the county in marking this moment in history and evidencing our support for our new king.

"No other county in the UK has achieved this same unified historic response. Shropshire is the UK’s most patriotic county!"

Previously, Clive said he thought it was important there be something that would live on beyond the weekend's celebrations, to stand as a civic reminder of the coronation.

Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner praised the hard work of staff at the Ironwork Centre, and said the move would demonstrate the unity of Shropshire.

She explained: "The whole force behind it is to show the monarch that we are as one in Shropshire in a united front of support for the monarch. They're beautiful plaques that'll be there forever and a day. They say that in 2023, our towns were there behind him."

Lord Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anna Turner visited the centre to see the first one being inscribed

In Oswestry, the unveiling at the Guildhall was set to be the mayor's final official act in the role.

Speaking before the event, Mayor of Oswestry, Councillor Jay Moore said: “The civic year began with the celebrations of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. I represented our town during Operation London Bridge following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth, and this will be my final duty as mayor.

"It has been an honour to represent Oswestry and carry out my duties as mayor during this this historic time.”

In Newport, the Deputy Lord-Lieutenant of Shropshire, Anthony Morris-Eyton and Deputy Mayor, Lyn Fowler unveiled the town's plaque at The Hub, a youth and community centre in the town centre.

Town Clerk, Jo Reay, said the choice was fitting for a space so loved and well-used by the community.

Staff at The Hub in Newport, celebrate their new plaque

In Market Drayton, the unveiling was slightly delayed to 1pm by the running of the 10K, and was followed by a jubilant street-party celebration that closed down Queen's Street.