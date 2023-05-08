Notification Settings

Bridgnorth residents take to the street to celebrate Kings coronation

By Richard WilliamsBridgnorthPublished:

Residents from St Mary's Street in Bridgnorth celebrated the King's coronation in traditional style on Sunday with a street party.

St Mary's Street residents on Sunday celebrating the coronation. Picture Eddie Brown

Dozens of families from the street got together to raise a glass to the new king with many dressed in union jack themed outfits enjoying cakes and drinks during their royal coronation themed get together.

Organised by the street's resident's association, the bunting went up, food was prepared and the road closed to traffic on Sunday lunchtime.

Marguerite Elcock, who lives in St Mary's Street, said: "It was a great opportunity for residents to come together and celebrate a wonderful event.

"After the torrential rain of Saturday, the weather was fantastic on Sunday, so it was a great way to finish off such a moving and wonderful weekend."

