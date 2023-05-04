Shropshire teen singing sensation Macy O 'super excited' to secure Liverpool show before Eurovision semi-final

File picture of Macy O'Neill at The Cavern Club home of the Beatles in Liverpool

Paint My Feelings singer-songwriter Macy O, from Highley, has been signed up to sing at a pre-show on Thursday before the May 11 second semi-finals of the annual pan-continental contest which is being held in Liverpool.

Macy's over the moon mum and manager Naomi Waterson said: "Macy is super-excited about heading to Liverpool as part of the Eurovision contest. There are lots of things going on in Liverpool and the pre-show at Lime Street Central came about because the agent came back to me saying they would love to book her!

"She has had to learn a lot of Celine Dion and Abba tracks. It is going to be an upbeat party."

The Eurovision Song Contest, second semi-final is held just a few days before the Grand Final on Saturday, May 13.

Last year's contest was won by Ukraine with the UK's Sam Ryder making recent history for the UK by finishing second.

But because of the continuing war in Ukraine following Russia's invasion in February 2022, the UK has picked up the mic to host the contest away.

Fifteen-year-old Macy is finishing off the final tracks to a new album that will be out in September and her mum says bookings have gone through the roof. Macy has been recognised in several top music awards.

"She loves to entertain," said Naomi.

Macy has a gig lined up at the Belmont Hall, in Wellington on Friday (May 5) before local coronation dates as her career picks up momentum.

The star singer even has her own record label - Loose Records - so she can control her own destiny and keep hold of more of the royalties from her golden vocal talent.

And here's an interesting tidbit and Macy link to Eurovision. Her vocal coach, Annabel Williams, is also the UK coach for the competition.