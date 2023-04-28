Dawn chorus set to be celebrated in country park

Shropshire Council's country parks and heritage sites manager Ed Andrews taking an early opportunity to observe the birds

The guided walk through Severn Valley Country Park (SVCP), near Alveley, has been organised to give people the opportunity to learn about different bird calls.

Shropshire Council’s park ranger Guy Border will share his expertise on the walk, which starts at the visitor centre at SVCP on Friday, May 5 at 6.30am.

Guy said: “Our native birds are reaching a peak in their breeding behaviour. Male birds attract a female and advertise territory through song and they are giving it their all across the country park.

“It is a wonderful experience to be outdoors and hearing so many different birds in full voice.”

Robert Macey, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for culture and digital, added: “Guy has an excellent knowledge of the birds around our country park and will undoubtedly be able to identify the calls in the dawn chorus.

“Although it means an early start, this is an excellent opportunity to get out and about and enjoy nature and what our beautiful countryside has to offer. What’s even better is that the two-hour event starts and finishes at the visitor centre so there will be time to enjoy refreshments as part of the ticket price!”

The walk will cover the meadows, woodlands and wetlands at Severn Valley Country Park and leaves the visitor centre at 6.30am.