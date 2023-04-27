Month-long closure of A4117 in south Shropshire planned for resurfacing work

Evening view UK Motorway Services Roadworks Cones..

The A4117 is due to be resurfaced between Station Road, Cleobury Mortimer and Lem Hill in south Shropshire, as part of Shropshire Council’s annual resurfacing programme.

The council says she work will improve the road’s surface and make it safer for all road users.

Work is set be carried out throughout October, during which the stretch will be closed for safety reasons from 9.30am to 4pm on weekdays and 7am to 5pm on Saturdays.

The daytime closure has been criticised by Shropshire councillor Richard Huffer, who said the closures should have been through the night to minimise disruption.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Council said: "During the closure, access to businesses and properties within the closure will be maintained where safe and practicable to do so, and a signed diversion will be in place for all other traffic.

"Every effort will be made to reduce noise and disruption for those nearby."

Richard Marshall, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for highways, said: “We’re committed to improving our roads and making them safer for all road users. Our annual resurfacing programme is an important part of this and represents a significant investment in the county’s roads. It will greatly improve stretches of roads across Shropshire – including the A4117 – and help to prevent potholes and other problems occurring in the future.

“I’m sure this work will be welcomed by people who use these the road and I thank people for their patience and understanding while this important work is carried out.”

Gwilym Butler, Shropshire councillor for Cleobury Mortimer said: “I’m very pleased that this stretch of road is to be resurfaced this year. The work will significantly improve the road and people will see a real difference once it’s complete.

"Though there may be some inconvenience while work is carried out, I’m confident that everything possible will be done to minimise disruption to local road users. In particular, lessons have been learned from the work to resurface the High Street last year and these will be implemented during the closure.”

The work is being carried out by Shropshire Council and its partners in the Shropshire Highways alliance, Kier and WSP.