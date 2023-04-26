Brave 10-year-old recovering from cancer puts on walking boots for charity that helped her

Tilly Russell 10, with Evie, 7, and Mia, 2, with Cara Pelucci from Urban Angel and the rest of the Castlefields Crew

Tilly Russell, 10, is joining the Castle Fields Crew from the eponymous school, where 78 pupils, parents and friends will be taking part in this year's Bridgnorth Walk.

The team raised over £6,000 last year which was split between the school and the Harry Johnson Trust, which supports cancer patients and helped Tilly through her battle with leukaemia after she was diagnosed in 2005.

The Castlefields Crew have even been sponsored by local clothing retailer Urban Angel, with boss Cara Pelucci providing T-shirts free of charge with help from local printers FRS Countrywear.

The year 5 pupil, who is now in remission, is now joining them and wants to help the charity to raise money for children who are receiving treatment at the oncology ward at the Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

Tilly said: "Now I have finished my treatment, I would like to inspire other children to support The Harry Johnson Trust.

"They were there for me when I was in hospital and now it’s my turn to help them.”

This year's Bridgnorth Walk takes place on May 1, where more than 500 walkers have put their name down in either the 21 mile walk or the full Bridgnorth marathon.

Each year the Walk raises tens of thousands for charity.