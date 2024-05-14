Clerk meets town's new police inspector
A new police inspector has been appointed to Bridgnorth and he has introduced himself to the town council in a meeting this week.
Published
Inspector Damien Kelly joined the Bridgnorth Safer Neighbourhood Team last month after working as an inspector in Shrewsbury.
On Monday, Inspector Kelly along with PCSOs Mandy Leek and Helen Oakley met with Bridgnorth town clerk Clare Turner where they discussed policing priorities.