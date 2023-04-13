Power restored to 4,000 Bridgnorth homes as engineers hunt for the fault

Around 4,000 homes were affected

Western Power Distribution say a fault caused a blackout to customers in the Bridgnorth area at around 8.26pm.

A spokesperson for the energy provider said most homes were reconnected in three minutes, but around 154 properties in WV16 postcode area were still without power throughout the evening.

In an update on Thursday morning, Western Power said that all supplies to the Bridgnorth WV16 area were restored at around 3.45am.

The company has apologised to all customers affected by the power cut, which they say was caused by an unknown fault on the network.

A spokesperson for Western Power said that the energy provider has a sent out a team to locate the problem to prevent it from reoccurring.

The power cut in Bridgnorth was the second this month to affect the town.