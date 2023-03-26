Graduate wins more recognition for sustainable 3D printing business

Olivia Simpson has won more recognition for her sustainable business. She is seen posing with Mattia Parati, co-founder of SymbioTex Ltd

Olivia Simpson from Bridgnorth graduated in 2022 with a degree in Medical Science and Clinical Practice at the University of Wolverhampton and recently won the Verizon Business & Unloc Young Entrepreneurs Competition which received applications from across Europe, gaining a £10,000 boost for the business.

The Young Entrepreneurs Challenge is a Europe-wide event which received over 1,100 applications and reached over 800,000 people on social media that seeks to find cutting edge young talent across Europe.

Whilst studying at the university, Olivia also won a £10,000 grant awarded by the University’s Chancellor, Lord Paul, for Entrepreneurship.

She had started SymbioTex Ltd with help from different business accelerators provided by the university, to help her grow the business.

Olivia co-founded SymbioTex Ltd with Mattia Parati, who graduated in 2021 with a degree in Biotechnology from Wolverhampton and is currently finishing his PhD.

Mattia is the brains behind all the scientific research and development in the business and is passionate about sustainability.

Olivia said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to have won yet another award for the business, especially considering the competition.

“I went out on placement as part of my course and visited hospitals around the region.

"I realised quickly how much plastic waste there was in the medical sector and that only a small amount of waste was being recycled.

“As the medical sector will undoubtedly grow stronger, I realised that there was a gap in the market for biodegradable products that don’t release harmful fumes when they have to be burned or that can be put into the ground and break down naturally without causing harm to the environment.

“I am pleased that the prize from Lord Paul contributed to funding our patent which has now been submitted.

"With the £10,000 from the young entrepreneur competition, we plan to use the money for commercial pilots.