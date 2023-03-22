Notification Settings

Police and ambulances called to three-car crash near Bridgnorth

By Megan Howe

Two people were checked over by ambulance crews after a three-car crash near a crossroads east of Bridgnorth.

Emergency services were called to the junction of the A454 and Rudge Heath Road, near the crossroads with the B4176 at Shipley, just before 11am on Wednesday.

Police and West Midlands Ambulance Service crews were in attendance.

Two people were assessed for injuries and discharged at the scene.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of a three-car collision at the junction of the A454 and Rudge Heath Road at 10.58am, one ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene.

"On arrival we discovered two patients, both of whom were assessed and discharged at the scene."

Road closures were put in place and police urged drivers to find an alternative route.

Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

