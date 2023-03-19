Motorcyclist, 19, killed in crash with two cars on B-road near Bridgnorth

The crash occurred along the B4363, south of Bridgnorth. Photo: Google

The young man was killed in a crash yesterday afternoon involving his motorbike and two cars on the B4363 towards Billingsley, south of Bridgnorth.

West Mercia Police closed the road for several hours after being called at 12.40pm as officers, ambulance crews and firefighters attended the scene.

The force has now confirmed that a 19-year-old man, who was the rider of the bike, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.

Officers are carrying out enquiries into what happened and are appealing for witnesses.