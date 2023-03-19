Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Motorcyclist, 19, killed in crash with two cars on B-road near Bridgnorth

By David StubbingsBridgnorthPublished:

A 19-year-old motorcyclist has died in a crash on a south Shropshire B-road.

The crash occurred along the B4363, south of Bridgnorth. Photo: Google
The crash occurred along the B4363, south of Bridgnorth. Photo: Google

The young man was killed in a crash yesterday afternoon involving his motorbike and two cars on the B4363 towards Billingsley, south of Bridgnorth.

West Mercia Police closed the road for several hours after being called at 12.40pm as officers, ambulance crews and firefighters attended the scene.

The force has now confirmed that a 19-year-old man, who was the rider of the bike, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin has been informed.

Officers are carrying out enquiries into what happened and are appealing for witnesses.

Any witnesses, or motorists with dash-cam footage, should contact PC 21123 Simon Brenton by emailing simon.brenton@westmercia.police.uk, quoting reference 00296_I_18032023.

Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
David Stubbings

By David Stubbings

Audience Editor@DStubbings14

Audience Editor at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News