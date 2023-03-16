Motor shop set up in lockdown closes its doors after "doing better in Covid"

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 04/12/2020 - Will Keight has set up his own car parts/accessories shop in Bridgnorth during lockdown called Willz Motor Shop, next door to Majestic Cinema..

Will Keight opened Willz Motor Shop in Bridgnorth during the second national lockdown in November 2020.

But the 36-year-old has now had to put the brakes on the business, which is to close its doors for the final time on Saturday.

The father of two, who lives in Bridgnorth but is originally from Dudley, said current challenges for the retail sector and rising costs meant "the shop did better during Covid".

"It's really sad," he said. "Unfortunately that is the way it is going with retail at the moment. People are being a lot more cautious on what they spend their money on and how and where they spend it.

"It has been a challenging time but it is part and parcel where we are now. I really wanted the shop to be an important part of Bridgnorth but it wasn't to be.

"Ultimately, the shop did better during Covid than it is currently."

When Will opened the shop in Whitburn Street in 2020, selling car accessories and parts, he described it as a "dream" to be his own boss but admitted it was a "giant leap of faith".

He said after getting married last year, an opportunity arose that he could not turn down that made him decide to shut the shop for good.

"I got married in August and was then contacted by my former employer who asked me back and I really couldn't turn it down," he said.

"It is a sad time and I didn't want to close the shop but it had to be done."

He added: "I want to thank every single person in Bridgnorth who has supported me since opening day back on November 28, 2020."

He said that he is keeping his shop's website, willzmotorshop.co.uk, alive and is hoping to continue trading as a web business