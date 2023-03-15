Ukulele club rallies round for Lions' earthquake appeal

Bridgnorth Ukulele Club presenting the Lions with a cheque last week

Last Wednesday, March 8, Bridgnorth Ukulele Club presented the Bridgnorth Lions with a cheque for £500 paid from members' fees.

The Lions have been holding an appeal to support the people of Turkey and Syria following the earthquake in February that left more than 40,000 in the region dead.

Last month the men's charity group, which is known for organising the annual Bridgnorth Walk, took to the High Street one weekend morning, and in just a little over two hours collected £1,000 for the appeal.