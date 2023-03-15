Notification Settings

Ukulele club rallies round for Lions' earthquake appeal

By Richard WilliamsBridgnorthPublished:

The members of Shropshire ukulele club have rallied round and raised £500 for a Turkey and Syrian earthquake appeal organised by a local Lions club.

Bridgnorth Ukulele Club presenting the Lions with a cheque last week
Last Wednesday, March 8, Bridgnorth Ukulele Club presented the Bridgnorth Lions with a cheque for £500 paid from members' fees.

The Lions have been holding an appeal to support the people of Turkey and Syria following the earthquake in February that left more than 40,000 in the region dead.

Last month the men's charity group, which is known for organising the annual Bridgnorth Walk, took to the High Street one weekend morning, and in just a little over two hours collected £1,000 for the appeal.

The Bridgnorth Ukulele Club presented their cheque to the Lions at the AllForces Club in Low Town.

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

