Spartans seek sponsors

By Richard WilliamsBridgnorthPublished:

A Shropshire junior football club is seeking kit sponsorship ahead of the 2023/24 season.

One of the Brigdnorth Spartans sides
One of the Brigdnorth Spartans sides

Bridgnorth Spartans has around 300 local both boys and girls who play for its teams in various age groups from 7-17.

The team is seeking support from local business ahead of the next football season.

In a message on their Facebook page, the Spartans said: "With over 300 children in Spartans we provide a safe, fun and friendly environment for children to grow long lasting friendships, have lots of fun and of course grow and develop their love for football.

"All of this cannot be achieved without the many volunteers that dedicate a large part of their every week to their teams and children and which would not be possible without the amazing Bridgnorth community and all of our incredible business and personal sponsors."

Anyone who can support the team is urged to email: info@bridgnorthspartans.co.uk

