Crash 'caused by ice' leaves one car on its roof and another in a hedge

The two car collision that saw the Cleobury Mortimer Road in Bridgnorth closed on Wednesday

The two-vehicle crash on the on Cleobury Mortimer Road, near Bridgnorth, is thought to have been caused by ice on the road, after overnight temperatures dipped below freezing.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service was called around 7.17am on Wednesday to reports that a person was trapped in a vehicle on the B4363 between Halfway House and Glazeley.

Two fire engines, including the incident support unit, were mobilised from Bridgnorth and Cleobury Mortimer.

The fire service said while nobody was trapped when they arrived, they administered first aid along with a Community First Responder until the arrival of paramedics.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said none of the occupants of the two cars needed hospital treatment.

She said: "We were called to reports of an RTC on the B4363 near Glazeley in Bridgnorth at 7.08am.

"Two paramedic officers were sent to the scene where, on arrival, they discovered two cars had been involved in a collision. There were two patients who were assessed by medics but did not require treatment and were discharged at the scene."

The upside down vehicle was eventually righted using airbags but the road was closed. It's expected to reopen later today once Shropshire highways has treated it.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and rescue Service said: "Please do not attempt to use this road currently, as it’s closed and will be until the road has been treated by Shropshire Council Highways."

Shropshire Highways said on Wednesday morning that a gritter was being sent there as soon as possible.

The incident on the Cleobury Mortimer Road was the second road traffic collision in Bridgnorth on Wednesday morning.

In Deuxhill, a fire engine was called at around 4.20am after reports that another car had flipped onto its roof.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident, but a fire engine from Bridgnorth was sent to right the vehicle using a winch before it was made it electrically safe.