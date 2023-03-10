Emergency crews bring in reinforcements to deal with crash in icy Shropshire

Picture: Bridgnorth Fire Station

Dramatic pictures have emerged of the treacherous conditions on the A454, Hermitage Hill when crews from Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock fire stations were scrambled there at 7.36am.

Bridgnorth Fire Station posted pictures on social media of the icy conditions at the time and evidence of a head on collision.

A spokesman for Bridgnorth Fire Station said: "We were alerted along with our colleagues from Much Wenlock Fire Station to reports of a road traffic collision on the on the A454, Hermitage Hill.

"Due to the conditions on the road, the decision was taken to mobilise both the major appliance and the Incident Support Unit, due to its 4x4 capability."

On arrival at the scene, firefighters discovered that two vehicles had collided, but thankfully no one was trapped.

"Crews made the vehicles electrically safe and assisted with casualty care along with our colleagues from West Midlands Ambulance Service," said the spokesman.

They added: "Please drive safely, and to the conditions on the road."

The fire service sent its incident stop message at 8.44am.