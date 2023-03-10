Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Emergency crews bring in reinforcements to deal with crash in icy Shropshire

By David TooleyBridgnorthPublished:

Firefighters had to bring in specialist reinforcements to deal with a road smash in wintry Shropshire this morning (Friday).

Picture: Bridgnorth Fire Station
Picture: Bridgnorth Fire Station

Dramatic pictures have emerged of the treacherous conditions on the A454, Hermitage Hill when crews from Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock fire stations were scrambled there at 7.36am.

Bridgnorth Fire Station posted pictures on social media of the icy conditions at the time and evidence of a head on collision.

A spokesman for Bridgnorth Fire Station said: "We were alerted along with our colleagues from Much Wenlock Fire Station to reports of a road traffic collision on the on the A454, Hermitage Hill.

Picture: Bridgnorth Fire Station

"Due to the conditions on the road, the decision was taken to mobilise both the major appliance and the Incident Support Unit, due to its 4x4 capability."

On arrival at the scene, firefighters discovered that two vehicles had collided, but thankfully no one was trapped.

"Crews made the vehicles electrically safe and assisted with casualty care along with our colleagues from West Midlands Ambulance Service," said the spokesman.

They added: "Please drive safely, and to the conditions on the road."

The fire service sent its incident stop message at 8.44am.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been asked for any more details.

Bridgnorth
Local Hubs
News
Much Wenlock
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News