Tributes after karate instructor dies following cancer battle

Karate instructor Sheryl Maybin who has died from cancer aged 52

Sheryl Maybin, 52, was one of the founders of the Shropshire Goju Ryu Karate Academy in Broseley, which she helped start in 2017, teaching children from the age of five to 16.

She died in February after battling cancer for the last year.

The black belt instructor continued to teach and train at the club and was even awarded her third dan last year while she was undergoing chemotherapy. It was sent to her by the International Okinawan Goju Ryu Karate Federation (IOGKF) from Okinawa, Japan, and presented at a small gathering of family, friends and karate colleagues.

Fellow founder of the Broseley karate club, Max Beddow, said Sheryl helped them to great success in competitions up and down the country, bringing home a total of 16 gold medals over the last six years.

Mr Beddow added: "Sheryl will be sadly missed by everyone who knew her and her legacy will live on in the spirit of karate through the great work she did inspiring young students with skills and confidence."