Community groups urged to apply for gardening expert help

A Dobbies competition winner from last year

The 2023 Helping Your Community Grow campaign in its Shrewsbury and Telford stores will see a community group in Shropshire receive gardening products, support and expertise from the Dobbies’ team to transform a space.

Now in its 13th year, Helping Your Community Grow has sustainability at its core and encourages people across the country to care for, nurture and protect their green spaces.

Dobbies is calling on local groups in Shropshire that want to help their community space thrive in a sustainable way to get in touch. Whether it's a school allotment project that allows kids to learn about the health and environmental benefits of growing fruit and vegetables; a community garden or space, looking to bring the outside in; or a charity looking to create a sensory garden to encourage everyone outdoors, it says it wants to positively impact communities through its love of gardening.

Graeme Jenkins, CEO of Dobbies said: “Community is at the heart of what we do at Dobbies and we're proud to bring back Helping Your Community Grow for the 13th year.

"As we’re committed to environmentally-friendly practices, we’re especially interested in hearing from projects in Shropshire with sustainability at their core. As always, our teams will share their expertise in products and practices to ensure an eco-friendly approach."

Eligible groups must be located within 20 miles of Dobbies’ Shrewsbury and Telford stores. A shortlist of community groups for each store will be made and Dobbies will call on members of the public to vote for their favourite project. Based on the public vote, there will be one winner per store, with the project receiving the most votes securing the national winner title. They will receive additional funding and support.