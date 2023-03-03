Shropshire company director delivering hope to Ukraine by moped arrives

Stiuart Bratt on the Polish/Ukrainian border

Stuart Bratt, 58, from Highley, set off from Bridgnorth on Friday, February 24 on the 3,000-mile return trip, with nothing but a small tent to show how close Ukraine was to Shropshire and to "deliver hope".

The former British championship motocross rider arrived at the Polish Red Cross Centre in Lublin on the border with Ukraine on Thursday after spending six days, three hours and forty-seven minutes in the saddle of his 35mph moped nicknamed "Hope".

Mr Bratt, who set off on the first anniversary of the invasion by Russian forces has averaged around 220 miles a day on his 39-year-old bike that is too slow to travel on motorways.

Announcing his arrival on Facebook, the company director said: "I'm overjoyed to have arrived at our final destination with Hope, my trusty chariot, together with our valuable cargo for Ukrainian babies, toddlers and young children."

He continued: "Thank you everyone for your huge generosity, both in terms of financial donations and your invaluable and kind words of encouragement every step of the journey, which, you may recall got progressively colder as we ventured further east.

"Hope and I together have ridden through snow flurries, mastered snowy and icy roads, plus had to dig deep when dealing with a number of mechanical issues, our 39 year-old classic scooter picked up along the way."