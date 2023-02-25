Two trapped after car flips onto side in crash near Bridgnorth

Two people had to be rescued after the crash last night. Picture: Bridgnorth Police

Both casualties were helped free by firefighters and treated by paramedics after the incident involving one vehicle, which happened on the A458 at Morville Heath, near Bridgnorth, at around 8.30pm. The road was closed for several hours.

A Bridgnorth Fire Station spokesman said at around 11pm last night: "The A458 at Morville Health is currently closed and will remain closed for the foreseeable following a road traffic collision.

"An RTC involving a single vehicle was reported at approx 20.30 this evening.

"Crews from Much Wenlock Fire Station, Wellington and ourselves were mobilised.

"The vehicle had suffered serious impact damage and had come to rest on his side. Both occupants were still trapped inside.

"Crews used a series of space creation techniques to extricate both casualties and give initial trauma care and assessments to them. They were handed over to West Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics for further care. We wish them a speedy recovery."