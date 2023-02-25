Notification Settings

Listed Bridgnorth pub set to reopen after six-month refurbishment

By Richard WilliamsBridgnorthPublished: Comments

A Grade II listed pub is set to reopen after being closed for more than six months for refurbishment.

The White Lion in West Castle Street, Bridgnorth was closed in July last year.

Since then the 18th century coaching inn has been undergoing a renovation after the public house applied to Shropshire Council for planning permission to carry out a revamp.

The Hop & Stagger Brewery pub is set to reopen on Thursday.

Announcing the news on its Facebook page, the White Lion said: "We are pleased to announce the re-opening of The White Lion, Bridgnorth. Come along to celebrate with us from 4pm on Thursday March 2. Countdown begins..."

