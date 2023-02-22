Shropshire man transporting hope to Ukraine on the back of a scooter

Stuart Bratt and his scooter

Stuart Bratt, 58, from Highley, plans to set off from Bridgnorth on Friday on the challenge, which will see him carrying only a small tent and with the hopes of finding accommodation along his route.

He will also be carrying a small amount of humanitarian aid, predominantly for babies and children, on the journey which will take him to the Lublin Polish Red Cross Logistics Centre, near the Polish border with Ukraine.

The start of his journey coincides with the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Stuart said: "The aim of the ride is to deliver a small amount of aid but the largest cargo I will be carrying on my trip is hope.

"Friday marks the anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"I will be setting off from Bridgnorth Town Hall at noon and, although we all know times are hard for a lot of households over here at the moment, I have set up a JustGiving page for donations for the British Red Cross for The Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

"I hope to raise £1,000 and have already received £419 in sponsorship donations.

"My trip will be challenging as the moped is a commuter motorcycle and is not capable of being ridden on motorways.

"Therefore, I will be making the trip and not using motorways which will make it even more interesting."

Stuart, a director of Ultra Compact Limited, a designer and manufacturer of products for the off-grid heating industry and based on a small industrial site in Bridgnorth, said: "I hope to complete the trip within 10 days and will be trying to get digs along the way.

"I have previously made charity rides, including one in 2015 from Rimini in Italy, to Sicily, Sardinia, Corsica, Marseille, France, Roscoff to Cork and then to the Isle of Man for the TT.