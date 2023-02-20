Children's disco will raise funds for marathon challenge

Claire Stanley

Claire Stanley, 41, is determined to complete her challenge and raise funds for the Down Syndrome Association.

She said: "This will be the first time that I have run a marathon and have gained a charity place.

"This means that I have to raise at least £2,000 in sponsorship.

"The training is hard going so I am also doing fitness classes and run with members of Cleobury Mortimer Running Club.

"I joined the club last October and felt that running alongside friends would help me gain pace and fitness.

"My eight-year-old son, Ted, has Down Syndrome, and we have previously held family parties using the children's entertainer known as Disco Daddy.

"I asked him if he would support my fundraising and he said that he would help organise a children's party to raise funds.

"Meanwhile I have set up a justgiving page to raise sponsorship for the marathon run justgiving.com/fundraising/claire-stanley9.

Nick Dodd aka Disco Daddy

Father-of-five, Nick Dodd, from Bridgnorth, who gained the title of the Best Children's Entertainer in the West Midlands in 2020 and has even appeared before royalty, is helping to stage the party to raise vital funds for the Down Syndrome Association.

Nick, aged 51, said: "The Children's Party will take place between 5pm and 6pm on March 21 at Chelmarsh Hall, near Bridgnorth.

"Tickets per child will cost £6.50 and all of the proceeds will go to the charity.

"I started life as an entertainer 15 years ago and host corporate events and have even visited Sandringham Palace to entertain young members of the Royal family.

"I travel around the country and also appear at festivals.