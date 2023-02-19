Update on wall that led to Bridgnorth Cliff Railway closure to be heard next week

The Bridgnorth Cliff Railway has been closed since December

The Annual Town Meeting of Bridgnorth will take place at 6.30pm on Wednesday, March 1, at the Low Town Community Hall.

The evening will include an update on the retaining wall at Castle Walk in the town.

It comes after the town’s cliff railway, one of its most popular visitor attractions, was closed due to concerns about the deteriorating state of the wall.

The situation has had a serious impact on the railway’s staff, with 14 out of 16 made redundant when it closed in December

It is understood that the council has been assessing its ‘substantive position’ as to whether it is liable for the state of the wall.

The meeting will also feature speakers from a youth club, food bank, and league of friends.

Councillor Edward Marshall will also present an update on the Local Government boundary review.

Hosted by the Mayor and Bridgnorth Town Council, the meeting is a chance for all residents of the town to discuss and present their views and matters relating to Bridgnorth.

All Bridgnorth electors have a right to speak at the meeting but are asked to put forward topics by emailing the council

Meanwhile Shropshire Council is being asked for change of use of seven dwellings, workshop and an ancillary building to seven holiday lets, a spa, wedding and commercial venue at Peplow Hall, Peplow.

A joint application for the same site asks for listed building consent to allow for windows and doors to be installed at the Tithe Barn and the Orchard Croft and Workshop.

The council is also being asked to consider a change of use proposal for 45 High Street in Shrewsbury to use the upper floors as four apartments.

Solar panels could be added to the roof of another property, if planners give the application the green light.

The proposal is for panels on the south facing roof of single storey section of barn conversion at Castle Hill Barn, Eardiston, West Felton.

Meanwhile an outbuilding could be converted for holiday use if the proposal is approved.