Shropshire butcher in running for award-winning steak and pies

By Richard WilliamsBridgnorthPublished: Comments

A Shropshire butcher is in the running to win not one but two leading industry awards.

Alderson's Butchers Pie House & Kitchen (picture Google)

Alderson's Butchers Pie House & Kitchen in Bridgnorth could have its ribeye steak and its steak and ale pie named as the UK's best.

The butchers in Sydney Cottage Drive has seen both products shortlisted in the prestigious 2023 Golden Cleaver Awards.

The awards, which are organised by the Institute of Meat, recognise and celebrate innovation and quality in retail butcher shops.

Not only has Alderson's Butchers Pie House & Kitchen been shortlisted for two awards, but also the shop has been given the maximum three stars for its ribeye steak, its steak and ale pie and for its lamb hotpot. It was also awarded two stars for its traditional sausage.

All products were blind tasted by industry experts before they were given the star rating.

In a post in Facebook, the butcher shop said: "A massive thank you to farmer Keith Alderson for supplying us with his award-winning beef and to our very skilled team for smashing it once again."

Alderson's Butchers Pie House & Kitchen will find out if it has won the Golden Cleaver Awards at the Harrogate Butcher's Show at the Great Yorkshire Showground on March 5.

Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

