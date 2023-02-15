Shropshire butcher in running for award-winning steak and pies

Alderson's Butchers Pie House & Kitchen (picture Google)

Alderson's Butchers Pie House & Kitchen in Bridgnorth could have its ribeye steak and its steak and ale pie named as the UK's best.

The butchers in Sydney Cottage Drive has seen both products shortlisted in the prestigious 2023 Golden Cleaver Awards.

The awards, which are organised by the Institute of Meat, recognise and celebrate innovation and quality in retail butcher shops.

Not only has Alderson's Butchers Pie House & Kitchen been shortlisted for two awards, but also the shop has been given the maximum three stars for its ribeye steak, its steak and ale pie and for its lamb hotpot. It was also awarded two stars for its traditional sausage.

All products were blind tasted by industry experts before they were given the star rating.

In a post in Facebook, the butcher shop said: "A massive thank you to farmer Keith Alderson for supplying us with his award-winning beef and to our very skilled team for smashing it once again."