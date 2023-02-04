Travel agency comes of age and celebrates 21 years in town

The team at the Travel Wallet in Bridgnorth

The Travel Wallet in Whitburn Street, Bridgnorth, began trading on February 02, 2002 and is going from "strength to strength" according to business owner Maggie Rogers.

"I had worked in the travel industry since 1976 and I opened this shop on 02, 02, 02, which is quite a memorable date. Now 21 years later we are still here," she said.

"We have worked very hard over the years. I think the reason we are still going from strength to strength is down to our experience and our high level of customer service as well as the range of different destinations we offer."

Ms Rogers, who employs five staff members at the travel agency says she is now booking holidays for the children of some of her first customers.

"It is so lovely that some of the people that I arranged holidays for 21 years ago, now have their grown children coming in to book their holidays," she said.

"We get the whole range of people coming here, from people in retirement age, or approaching it, to families and young people going on their first holidays.

"It is a really satisfying job, we all love what we do."

She added that achieving the 21-year milestone was especially important following the difficulties experienced during the pandemic.

"It was a very dark time for the entire travel industry," she recalled. "But post pandemic our clients came right back to us because we were there for them during Covid to ensure none of our customers lost money.

"I'm sure Travel Wallet will still be here in another 21 years."